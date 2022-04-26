War in Ukraine kills at least 2,729 civilians, 3,111 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 25 amounted to 5,840 civilians (5,718 in the report a day earlier), including 2,729 killed (2,665), the Office of the High Commissioner United Nations Human Rights Organization (OHCHR) on Tuesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 879 men, some 595 women, some 73 boys and 61 girls killed, while the gender of 67 children and 1054 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 3,111 wounded were 72 boys and 65 girls, as well as 162 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to Friday's report, six children were killed and three more were wounded, according to the UN.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 26, there were 1,185 (1,136) killed and 1,144 (1,132) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 83 (81) killed and 347 (341) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,461 (1,448) killed and 1,620 (1,580) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in the figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on April 25, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.