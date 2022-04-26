Facts

17:45 26.04.2022

Kharkiv region receives new batch of humanitarian aid from Poland

1 min read
Kharkiv region receives new batch of humanitarian aid from Poland

A new batch of humanitarian aid with essential goods from Poland has been delivered to Kharkiv region, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Sinehubov has said.

"We received 30 wagons of essential goods from InPost Group. These are food, medicine, sleeping bags and blankets, and many other necessary things. We are especially grateful for the prompt response to our request and detailed accounting of needs," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Austin announces monthly meetings of Ukraine Defense Consultative Group

War in Ukraine kills at least 2,729 civilians, 3,111 wounded – UN

Missile attack on Odesa region, damaged bridge across Dniester estuary – city council

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

LATEST

Austin announces monthly meetings of Ukraine Defense Consultative Group

Austin thinks Ukraine to ask for NATO membership in future, now it is important to end war

Ukraine can't be provided with security guarantees without resolving issue of Crimea, Donbas - Putin

US diplomats return to Ukraine for first time since Russian invasion

Germany to continue further supply Ukraine with weapons – German Defense Ministry

Guterres concerned about events in Ukraine, considers Russia's actions invasion

Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine with Japanese PM

Austin: Russia's military capabilities are now weaker than when they started war against Ukraine

Russia intends to involve artillery academy interns who undergoing training in Libya in war against Ukraine – Intelligence agency

Ukraine not going to break ties with Belarus

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD