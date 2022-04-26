Kharkiv region receives new batch of humanitarian aid from Poland

A new batch of humanitarian aid with essential goods from Poland has been delivered to Kharkiv region, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Sinehubov has said.

"We received 30 wagons of essential goods from InPost Group. These are food, medicine, sleeping bags and blankets, and many other necessary things. We are especially grateful for the prompt response to our request and detailed accounting of needs," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.