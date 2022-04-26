Facts

15:23 26.04.2022

Police detain over a thousand looters during war – Klymenko

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reports that during the war 1,200 people were found guilty of looting, a total of 5,500 criminal cases on property crimes are being investigated.

"The Russian military, who are glorified in Russia, has shown itself to be the most common thieves. At the end of March, four occupiers broke into the house of local residents in Sumy region. At gunpoint, the tied-up hosts told them where they kept their money. The occupiers took more than $150,000 from the people. Luckily, the victims survived," Klymenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, the occupiers took cars from Ukrainians en masse. "Often even with vital humanitarian aid, which people in occupied cities were waiting for. They shamelessly stole the property of Ukrainian entrepreneurs. Only from one gas station in Poltava region the occupants stole more than 140,000 liters of fuel," said the head of the National Police.

He stressed that several hundred crimes of this kind have been recorded. "And these are only those that are now known with certainty... All crimes by enemies, including property crimes, the police continue to document thoroughly," Klymenko pointed out.

He expressed regret that Ukrainians, mostly citizens with criminal records, also took advantage of the war for profit.

