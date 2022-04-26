Facts

09:27 26.04.2022

During day, Kharkiv rescuers extinguish fires caused by enemy shelling 14 times

Over the past day, rescuers of Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service made 26 operational trips, 23 of which were to eliminate fires, including 14 fires caused by shelling.

"Rescuers went to put out fires in multi-storey and private houses, garages and cars. Fires occurred in Kyiv (3) district of Kharkiv, as well as Kharkiv (9), Chuhuiv (1) and Bohodukhiv (1) districts of the region," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

In addition, rescuers went out nine times to extinguish fires in ecosystems, the private sector and at facilities that arose for reasons not related to shelling, three times - to help the population and eliminate the consequences of an accident.

During the day, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service made 61 trips to neutralize ammunition and other explosive objects.

