Facts

12:19 25.04.2022

As result of missile strike in Lviv region, explosion occurs at traction substation of railway station, no data about victims - head of regional military administration



As a result of missile attack inflicted by Russian invaders on Monday morning in Lviv region, an explosion occurred at the traction substation of the Krasne railway station, head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"Today, on April 25, around 08:30, as a result of a missile strike, an explosion occurred at the traction substation of Krasne railway station. Structural units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, the fire is still being extinguished. There is no information about the victims at the moment," Kozytsky wrote in his telegram.

He added that another rocket on the territory of Lviv region was destroyed by anti-aircraft missile troops of the West Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The missiles flew to the west of Ukraine from the south-east direction, the Russian invaders fired them from strategic aircraft, probably Tu-95. The data is being specified," the head of the regional military administration said.

