Zelensky: Aid to Ukraine number one topic in talks with U.S. Secretary of State, Defense Secretary

Providing assistance to Ukraine was the main topic during the talks of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"Assistance to Ukraine was the number one issue in the negotiations with the U.S. representatives who arrived in Kyiv yesterday... Our talks with them were quite long - more than three hours - and informative. Encouraging and, importantly, productive. I am grateful to the people of the U.S. and personally to the President Biden for the powerful and sincere support we receive. These are real things that strengthen not only our state, but democracy as a whole," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday.

According to him, both Kyiv and Washington understand that "when democracy wins in one country, it wins all over the world. When freedom is defended in one country, it is defended all over the world."

"We agreed with the American side on further steps to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, meet all the priority needs of our army. Among other things, this also concerns preparations for a major ministerial meeting in Germany on Tuesday - forty defense ministers of the partner states will gather. The key issue is the defense of Ukraine, the defense of freedom in the east of Europe," the head of state said.

He said that during the talks, ways to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation were also discussed.

"The fact that Russia does not seek peace and defiantly kills even at Easter indicates that more sanctions pressure is needed. All opportunities for Russia to circumvent sanctions should be blocked. We handed over to our partners a special Plan to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation, which was developed by an international expert group led by Andriy Yermak and Michael McFaul," Zelensky said.

The President said also that financial support for Ukraine was a separate item in the negotiations.

"When a tyranny has a colossal financial resource from the export of oil and gas, the issue of financial support for freedom becomes vital. I heard a full understanding of this position from American friends. Not only in the context of helping Ukraine now, during the war, but also for post-war reconstruction," the head of state said.

He also noted that the parties discussed the issue of providing security guarantees for Ukraine. "I am sure that the United States can be a leader among future countries - guarantors of Ukraine's security. The main goal for all of us is to make Europe and the world more secure after the war, to ensure that the security architecture works in the event of any new threats," Zelensky said.