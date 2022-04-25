Prosecutor General on maintenance of Russian prisoners of war: there are two reactivated colonies, but 60 temporary detention places completely cover needs

Two colonies have been reactivated in Ukraine to hold Russian prisoners of war, but 60 places of temporary detention, where up to 2,000 people can be accommodated, still cover the needs, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether there are places in Ukraine for keeping Russian prisoners of war, the Prosecutor General said that before the war there were no special places for keeping prisoners of war, therefore, in the first days of the war, fruitful work was carried out with The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense, an order was signed and special places for the detention of prisoners of war were created.

"There are two colonies that have been reactivated for the maintenance of prisoners of war, but even those 60 places of temporary detention, where up to 2,000 people can be accommodated, today completely cover our needs," Venediktova noted.

She also said: "This is an important story to show the world - we are under international humanitarian law, under the Geneva Conventions and we respect the law."