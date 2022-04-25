Facts

11:59 25.04.2022

Prosecutor General on maintenance of Russian prisoners of war: there are two reactivated colonies, but 60 temporary detention places completely cover needs

1 min read
Prosecutor General on maintenance of Russian prisoners of war: there are two reactivated colonies, but 60 temporary detention places completely cover needs

Two colonies have been reactivated in Ukraine to hold Russian prisoners of war, but 60 places of temporary detention, where up to 2,000 people can be accommodated, still cover the needs, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether there are places in Ukraine for keeping Russian prisoners of war, the Prosecutor General said that before the war there were no special places for keeping prisoners of war, therefore, in the first days of the war, fruitful work was carried out with The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense, an order was signed and special places for the detention of prisoners of war were created.

"There are two colonies that have been reactivated for the maintenance of prisoners of war, but even those 60 places of temporary detention, where up to 2,000 people can be accommodated, today completely cover our needs," Venediktova noted.

She also said: "This is an important story to show the world - we are under international humanitarian law, under the Geneva Conventions and we respect the law."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General: it is important not to exchange those Russian prisoners of war who can be brought to trial

Ukraine investigates all facts of possible ill-treatment of prisoners of war - Prosecutor General

Zelensky: Eight people killed in missile attack on Odesa

Zelensky: Notion of 'Ruscism' is for the history books

Zelensky: Notion of 'Ruscism' is for the history books

LATEST

Zelensky discusses assistance to Ukraine with US secretaries of state, defense

I don’t understand position of Georgian leaders refusing to impose sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan threat to global food market

As result of missile strike in Lviv region, explosion occurs at traction substation of railway station, no data about victims - head of regional military administration

Zelensky: Aid to Ukraine number one topic in talks with U.S. Secretary of State, Defense Secretary

Prosecutor General: it is important not to exchange those Russian prisoners of war who can be brought to trial

Klitschko: Kyiv, Hamburg sign agreement on strategic partnership

Ukraine investigates all facts of possible ill-treatment of prisoners of war - Prosecutor General

Zelensky: I want Asian countries to change their attitude towards Ukraine

Zelensky: Eight people killed in missile attack on Odesa

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD