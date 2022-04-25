Zelensky: Russia shell peaceful cities on Easter day. They are not Christians

Russia congratulated Ukraine on Easter with missile strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message Monday morning.

"Russia congratulated Ukraine on Easter with a strike in Poltava region, on Kremenchug. What was the purpose of this Easter strike? It was a deliberate destruction of life in Ukraine. Destruction that did not stop even on the great Orthodox holiday. Are these people Christians?" the president asked the question.

"Those who shelled Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. Those who killed two children on Easter in Donetsk region. They are definitely not Christians, this is what Christ opposed. The people who refuse to open humanitarian corridors in Mariupol are not Christians," he said.

According to Zelensky, Russia was offered an Easter ceasefire, but "the world realized that Easter means nothing to the Russian invaders. It is only a red day on the calendar for which you need special behavior, you need special words, and not what is called faith and Christian goodness."