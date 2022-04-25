Facts

11:35 25.04.2022

Zelensky: Eight people killed in missile attack on Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a missile strike by the Russian military in Odesa killed eight people.

"A big family and human holiday. Seven missiles flew into Odesa today. Two we shot down. A missile hit a high-rise building. Eight people have been killed. About twenty of people wounded. A 3-month-old baby is dead. What the hell is going on? Stinking bastards! What else can I call them? There are no other words. Just bastards," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

