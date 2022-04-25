Facts

11:42 25.04.2022

Ukraine investigates all facts of possible ill-treatment of prisoners of war - Prosecutor General

Ukraine honors the norms of international humanitarian law and conducts investigations into all the facts of possible inhuman treatment of the Russian military, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether Ukrainian law enforcement officers record facts of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war, the Prosecutor General said: "If we see reports in the media or from representatives of an aggressor country, we enter information into the register of pretrial investigations… there are such cases, they are being investigated. Let's see what conclusions we come to... The investigation will show."

At the same time, the Prosecutor General said: "I am sure that in most cases these can be specially distributed fakes. In some cases, perhaps there will be confirmation."

She focused on the fact that Ukraine demonstrates the priority of international humanitarian law in every possible way, honors the rule of law and the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"We have said and will continue to say that we are a state with European values, and a state with European values ​​ensures the rule of law in everything," Venediktova said.

