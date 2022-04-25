Facts

11:20 25.04.2022

Venediktova on prosecutors' work in 'hot spots': we need to non-stop collect evidence that we are being attacked

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova emphasized the importance of the work of Ukrainian prosecutors in "hot spots" - it is necessary to record the commission of crimes by Russian military personnel.

"As for the work of the groups specifically in 'hot spots.' We need to non-stop collect evidence of aggression, that we are being attacked. All journalists, all independent prosecutors and investigators ask: "Here is a hole in the house. Did they attack you or did you knock it out?" the Prosecutor General said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In this context, she said: "I am a Ukrainian prosecutor, of course, I will defend the state of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. Therefore, it was extremely necessary for me that there were prosecutors with our military in the 'hot spots', so that the prosecutors would record that a Russian soldier commits a crime."

According to the Prosecutor General, the Ukrainian military defend the country and do not collect evidence, but "military prosecutors take the weapon properly, take the body of a civilian with a bullet inside, pull out this bullet, take soil samples if something exploded."

Venediktova said that nine investigative-operational groups have been created, which work in "hot spots".

"The military law enforcement service helped us a lot in this, the lawyers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We spoke with the military, and they agreed to the military prosecutors stand next to them," the prosecutor general said.

