Facts

12:30 23.04.2022

Guterres will come to Kyiv after visit to Moscow - UN

1 min read
Guterres will come to Kyiv after visit to Moscow - UN

UN Secretary General António Guterres will pay a visit to Kyiv next week, the press service of the organization reports.

"On April 28, he will have a working meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and then he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky," the UN said in a statement.

In addition, as noted, Guterres in Ukraine will meet with employees of various UN agencies and discuss with them the issue of increasing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on April 26, Guterres will hold talks with the Russian leadership in Moscow.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

LATEST

Invaders start forced mobilization of residents in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions – Defense Intelligence

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

Poroshenko urges Canada to adopt Lend-Lease Act, proposes to include Chrystia Freeland in Council of Financial Donors of Ukraine

Ukraine gets assurance from partners on providing fiscal aid in required amount to cover budget deficit in coming months - Shmyhal

US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter: Ukraine in dire need of weapons, ammunition to defend against atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka

В Ровенской области в Пасхальную ночь комендантский час продлится с 23:00 до 05:00 – глава ОВА

Some 208 children die, 387 injured in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia - prosecutor's office

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD