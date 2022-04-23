Guterres will come to Kyiv after visit to Moscow - UN

UN Secretary General António Guterres will pay a visit to Kyiv next week, the press service of the organization reports.

"On April 28, he will have a working meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and then he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky," the UN said in a statement.

In addition, as noted, Guterres in Ukraine will meet with employees of various UN agencies and discuss with them the issue of increasing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on April 26, Guterres will hold talks with the Russian leadership in Moscow.