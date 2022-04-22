Facts

21:02 22.04.2022

Guterres expects to discuss peaceful solutions to crisis in Ukraine with Putin - UN

1 min read
Guterres expects to discuss peaceful solutions to crisis in Ukraine with Putin - UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible measures to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow on April 26, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.

"He hopes to talk about what could be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently and the future of multilateralism in both countries," Kaneko said at a press briefing.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Guterres would travel to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and would be received by the Russian president.

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week that the UN secretary-general had asked Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv. Kaneko noted that the UN is still organizing the secretary-general's visit to Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy builds up electronic intelligence, warfare systems in Belarus, threat of missile, air strikes remains – AFU

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

LATEST

Enemy builds up electronic intelligence, warfare systems in Belarus, threat of missile, air strikes remains – AFU

UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

Some 1,084 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, over 300 bodies not yet identified

IAEA chief to visit Chornobyl NPP next week

Borrell, on behalf of EU, supports Ukraine's call to Kremlin to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians

UN human rights officers document unlawful killing of some 50 civilians in Bucha, which amounts to war crimes

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

War in Ukraine not only led to deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, but also to environmental impact – US Embassy

Russian army leadership ending identification of favorable places for delivering main blows in Ukraine's east

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD