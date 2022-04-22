Guterres expects to discuss peaceful solutions to crisis in Ukraine with Putin - UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible measures to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow on April 26, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.

"He hopes to talk about what could be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently and the future of multilateralism in both countries," Kaneko said at a press briefing.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Guterres would travel to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and would be received by the Russian president.

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week that the UN secretary-general had asked Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv. Kaneko noted that the UN is still organizing the secretary-general's visit to Ukraine.