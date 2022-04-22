UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

Losses among civilians from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 21 amounted to 5,381 civilians (in the report a day earlier some 5,264), including 2,435 killed (2,345), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Friday.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators to the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on April 20, since during the day OHCHR verified a number of cases for the previous days.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the data document.

According to him, this applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region) and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, 746 men, 469 women, 66 boys and 48 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 1036 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,946 injured were 62 girls and 67 boys, as well as 157 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, seven children were killed and another child was injured.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 22, there were 933 (851) killed and 1,097 (1,088) injured in government-controlled territory, and 79 (79) killed and 330 (326) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,423 (1,415) killed and 1,519 (1,505) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 22, 208 (208) children were killed, 386 (376) were wounded.