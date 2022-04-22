Facts

20:17 22.04.2022

UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

2 min read
UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

Losses among civilians from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 21 amounted to 5,381 civilians (in the report a day earlier some 5,264), including 2,435 killed (2,345), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Friday.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators to the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on April 20, since during the day OHCHR verified a number of cases for the previous days.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the data document.

According to him, this applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region) and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, 746 men, 469 women, 66 boys and 48 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 1036 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,946 injured were 62 girls and 67 boys, as well as 157 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, seven children were killed and another child was injured.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 22, there were 933 (851) killed and 1,097 (1,088) injured in government-controlled territory, and 79 (79) killed and 330 (326) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,423 (1,415) killed and 1,519 (1,505) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 22, 208 (208) children were killed, 386 (376) were wounded.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

LATEST

Some 1,084 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, over 300 bodies not yet identified

IAEA chief to visit Chornobyl NPP next week

Borrell, on behalf of EU, supports Ukraine's call to Kremlin to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians

UN human rights officers document unlawful killing of some 50 civilians in Bucha, which amounts to war crimes

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

War in Ukraine not only led to deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, but also to environmental impact – US Embassy

Russian army leadership ending identification of favorable places for delivering main blows in Ukraine's east

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD