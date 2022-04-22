War in Ukraine not only led to deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, but also to environmental impact – US Embassy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the environment and the epidemiological situation in the country, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said.

"Russia's senseless war on Ukraine has not only led to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions more, but also led to environmental impact that continues to threaten the health and lives of all those who remain. Debris produced by the shelling of buildings can poison the air, creating gases that burn skin and damage organs. Chemicals released from damaged facilities and critical infrastructure can leak into the ground, poisoning the soil and plants that many Ukrainians rely on for food," the embassy said on Twitter.

In addition, damage to water supply facilities pose a threat to the health and life of residents.

"Damage to water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure also generates widespread health threats including typhoid, cholera, dysentery and polio," the embassy said.

"Russia's reckless attacks not only endanger the lives of civilians, but they also risk poisoning Ukraine's air, land, and water long into the future. On Earth Day, and every day, we stand with Ukraine," the embassy said.