18:07 22.04.2022

Russian army leadership ending identification of favorable places for delivering main blows in Ukraine's east

The leadership of the Russian army is completing the identification of favorable places for delivering the main blows in eastern Ukraine, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"The leadership of the Russian army is completing the identification of favorable places for delivering the main strikes. This is evidenced, in particular, by the methods of fire destruction, the form of formation of battle formations, the separation of enemy troops, as well as continuous offensive operations in certain directions," Motuzianyk said at a briefing in the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the direction of Izium-Barvinkove, in the area of ​​the railway junction station Popasna, in the area of ​​the Severodonetsk urbanized area, near Mariupol, as well as on the section of the Zaporizhis-Donetsk road.

