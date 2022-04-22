Yellen calls $500 mln US aid to Ukraine ‘only beginning’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called an additional $500 million financial aid package to Ukraine, previously announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, "only the beginning," the Associated Press said.

"We plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, to be used on the most urgent need. This is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild," she said.

Thus, this package will be provided in addition to the $500 million that Biden announced in March, the agency notes.

Speaking of sanctions against Russia, she noted that the U.S. continues to “tighten the vise of our economic pressure campaign.”

“Europe clearly needs to reduce its dependence on Russia in respect to energy. But we need to be careful,” Yellen said.

Yellen met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on Thursday.

Earlier, Yellen and several other officials, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, left the room during the speech of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the G20 meeting in Washington. So did U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Yellen stated that Russia should be excluded from the 20 and that she intended to boycott events where Russian officials would speak.