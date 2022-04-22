Digital Transformation Ministry receive over 100,000 applications for damaged property in Diia

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has already received more than 100,000 applications in Diia application about damaged property of Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression.

"Our team processes all the claims you send in the application and on the Diia portal 24/7, so that a team of experts can assess the property and quickly restore the destroyed houses. To date, we have received more than 100,000 damaged property claims through Diia," the message on the department's Telegram channel said.

To apply in the Diia application, you need to select Damaged Property in the Services section, specify all the necessary information and send a message. On the Diia portal - log in, fill out the form and send a message.

In addition, the service is available to administration services centre employees and notaries who can fill out and send messages on behalf of Ukrainians and their representatives.