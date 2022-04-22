Occupants fire at Donetsk regional trauma hospital in Lyman

Russian invaders fired at the building of the regional trauma hospital in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region, from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Direct hits of the shells caused a fire and destruction both in the hospital and in residential buildings located nearby. Rescuers and pyrotechnicians extinguished the fire and neutralized explosive objects," Kyrylenko wrote in Telegram on Thursday.

The head of the regional administration did not report any casualties as a result of the shelling.

According to him, the shelling was carefully recorded.

Kyrylenko also attached a video of a fire in one of the hospital buildings to the message.