12:38 22.04.2022

France redistributes second column of firefighting equipment to Ukraine - Ambassador

France redistributed the second column of firefighting equipment and 50 tonnes of equipment to Ukraine, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said.

"We are glad to officially hand over to the Ukrainian authorities the 2nd column of firefighting equipment and 50 tonnes of equipment. Solidarity of France and its local communities in action. Admiration for the dedication and courage of firefighters of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggressor. They will be better equipped," de Poncins wrote on Twitter on Friday.

According to the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the convoy consists of 24 rescue vehicles and 50 tonnes of equipment.

