12:46 22.04.2022

Russians refuse to open corridor for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal, trying to put pressure on military -

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk announces the refusal of the occupiers to open an evacuation corridor for civilians from the besieged territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

The Russians refuse to open the corridor for civilians, cynically pretending that they do not understand the difference between the corridor for the surrender of the military and the humanitarian corridor for evacuation of civilians. They understand everything. It's just that in this way they try to put additional pressure on our military," Vereschuk wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to her, both the Ukrainian military and about 1,000 civilians are at Azovstal. The Russians have opened a corridor for the surrender of the military, but the military do not need it, because they do not want to surrender. However, a separate humanitarian corridor is needed for the evacuation of civilians - women, children and the elderly, Vereschuk said, adding that allegations that the humanitarian corridor was allegedly provided, but civilians for some reason do not want to use it, are lies.

"The Russians are afraid to storm Azovstal, but at the same time they deliberately and cynically do not let civilians out of Azovstal, thus trying to put additional pressure on our military," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"Once again we appeal to world leaders and the world community to immediately make every effort to open a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal for women, children and the elderly," Vereschuk said.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister said that there were about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers at Azovstal, and a humanitarian corridor was urgently needed for evacuation.

