12:18 22.04.2022

Russians disrupt evacuation, Rubizhne under shelling – regional authorities

The town of Rubizhne (Luhansk region) is under heavy shelling, an evacuation bus was unable to reach it to pick up people, head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"Russians are disrupting the evacuation - Rubizhne is under shelling, the bus can't get there. We will try to get to the southern part of Rubizhne in cars, because people are waiting to be picked up. And bring food there. The evacuation bus, unfortunately, did not make it - dense artillery shelling began," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the enemy does not allow the rescue of civilians, blocking people in cities that are constantly under fire.

