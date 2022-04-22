Sloviansk shelled at night, probably by cluster bombs, no casualties

Russian invaders fired at the city of Sloviansk, Luhansk region on Friday night, presumably with cluster munitions, head of Sloviansk city military-civilian administration Vadym Liakh said.

"The night passed uneasily, the city was shelled. It was probably cluster bombs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The damage is now being established," Liakh wrote on Facebook on Friday.

At the same time, he called on the remaining residents of the city to evacuate.

"I urge you once again - evacuate! Today at 9:30 a bus to Dnipro will depart from the administration services center parking lot. Those who signed up for the flight, do not be late! At 11:00, buses to Pokrovsk will be waiting for everyone at Pryvokzalna Square. Take care of yourself!" Liakh wrote.