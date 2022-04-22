Uzbek embassy to Ukraine returns to Kyiv from Lviv

The Uzbek embassy to Ukraine, temporarily operating from Lviv, will reopen in Kyiv on April 22, Uzbek Foreign Ministry spokesman Yusup Kabulzhanov said on Friday.

"Please be advised that the embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Ukraine will be resuming full-fledged operations in Kyiv from April 22, 2022," Kabulzhanov said on Telegram.

The Uzbek embassy, which temporarily moved to Lviv on March 14, was assisting in the evacuation of Uzbek citizens from Ukraine to their home country via Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine. More than 6,000 people have been repatriated to Uzbekistan since then.