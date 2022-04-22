Facts

10:28 22.04.2022

Australia's public broadcasters stop broadcasting Russian state channels, govt imposes sanctions against 32 propagandis

1 min read
Australia's public broadcasters stop broadcasting Russian state channels, govt imposes sanctions against 32 propagandis

Australia's public broadcasters have stopped broadcasting all Russian state propaganda channels, and the government has imposed sanctions against 32 propagandists, said Culture and Information Policy Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Last month I appealed to my Australian colleague Paul Fletcher regarding the restriction of Russian propaganda in Australia. The country's public broadcasters have already stopped broadcasting all Russian state propaganda programs and channels, and the Australian government has imposed sanctions against 32 propagandists and distributors of disinformation, including senior editors of Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, he said, leading Australian platforms have taken part in the fight against disinformation, in particular, they have started labelling Russian propaganda content accordingly and removing it.

In addition, Australian broadcasters are considering the possibility of increasing the share of Ukrainian news in the airwaves, including the broadcasting of Ukrainian TV channels.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President Zelensky calls for special 'war tax'

There will be no humanitarian corridors on Friday because of danger on routes – Vereschuk

Occupiers collect personal data of southern residents to falsify referendum - Zelensky

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

LATEST

EU agrees to purchase heavy weapons for free transfer to Ukraine, it was difficult decision - Michel

PGO ensures seizure of over UAH 203 mln of ex-MP Yankovsky cooperating with Russia

Sloviansk shelled at night, probably by cluster bombs, no casualties

An-26 aircraft carrying out technical flight crashes in Zaporizhia region, with victims reported – Military Administration

IMF managing director urges to provide Ukraine with more external financing, especially concessional and grants

Russian invaders artificially bring humanitarian crisis closer in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - General Staff

Uzbek embassy to Ukraine returns to Kyiv from Lviv

President Zelensky calls for special 'war tax'

Some 208 children die in Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, 386 injured

Ukrainian military repel ten attacks, destroy 33 units of enemy equipment, shot down 10 air targets on Thurs – JFO HQ

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD