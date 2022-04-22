Australia's public broadcasters stop broadcasting Russian state channels, govt imposes sanctions against 32 propagandis

Australia's public broadcasters have stopped broadcasting all Russian state propaganda channels, and the government has imposed sanctions against 32 propagandists, said Culture and Information Policy Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Last month I appealed to my Australian colleague Paul Fletcher regarding the restriction of Russian propaganda in Australia. The country's public broadcasters have already stopped broadcasting all Russian state propaganda programs and channels, and the Australian government has imposed sanctions against 32 propagandists and distributors of disinformation, including senior editors of Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, he said, leading Australian platforms have taken part in the fight against disinformation, in particular, they have started labelling Russian propaganda content accordingly and removing it.

In addition, Australian broadcasters are considering the possibility of increasing the share of Ukrainian news in the airwaves, including the broadcasting of Ukrainian TV channels.