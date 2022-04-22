Facts

09:45 22.04.2022

Ukrainian military repel ten attacks, destroy 33 units of enemy equipment, shot down 10 air targets on Thurs – JFO HQ

On Thursday, in Luhansk and Donetsk directions, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 33 units of enemy equipment and shot down 10 air targets of the occupiers, according to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"During the current day, April 21, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks. Due to skilful actions and skill our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed six tanks, four artillery systems, eight armored vehicles and 15 vehicles. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down two aircraft (Su-34 and Su-25) and eight Orlan-10 type drones," reads a report published on Facebook.

