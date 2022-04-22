Occupiers collect personal data of southern residents to falsify referendum - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers are collecting personal data of residents of the southern regions of Ukraine in order to falsify the so-called "referendum" and urged the southerners to be attentive to the information that they can provide to the invaders.

"I urge residents of the southern regions of Ukraine, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions to be very careful about what information you give to the invaders, if they ask you to fill out some forms there, leave your passport data somewhere. Know that this is not to help you. This is in order to conduct a census of people who live in a certain territory, as they say. And not in order to give you some kind of humanitarian aid there. This is in order to actually falsify the so-called 'referendum' on your land," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday night.

The head of state said that Russia's attempt to arrange the so-called "referendum" in Kherson region will end up only with a new sanctions strike against the Russian Federation.

"I want to say right away: no KhPRs will pass. If someone wants another annexation, then this can only lead to new powerful sanctions strikes against Russia. You will leave your country as poor as Russia has not been since the civil war after 1917," the president said.