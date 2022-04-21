For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion Israel will deliver bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukraine, - mass media

Israel will provide protective equipment - helmets and bulletproof vests - for Ukrainian rescue and humanitarian services as part of humanitarian aid to the country in the face of the Russian invasion. This was reported by the publication «Вести. Израиль по-русски».

«For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel will supply the Ukrainian side with helmets and body armor. Hundreds of protective kits are intended exclusively for rescue services and other civilian structures of Ukraine. The decision to start deliveries was agreed at the highest level and remained secret for several weeks», - the publication said.

The publication also notes that the technical side of the issue is currently being studied in Israel - the ways of delivery of protective kits and the mechanism of their transfer to the destination.

«The transfer of protection kits to Ukraine is seen in Israel as part of humanitarian aid, along with the opening of an Israeli field hospital in the Lviv region, the supply of food and medicine and the reception of repatriate refugees from war zones», - the statement said.

As it known, on April 20, a telephone conversation took place between the Ministers of Defense of Israel and Ukraine Benny Gantz and Alexei Reznikov. Ganz informed Reznikov about the permission to supply Israel with protective helmets and bulletproof vests for civilian services.