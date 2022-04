Spanish PM after his visit to Borodyanka: We won’t leave Ukrainian people alone

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Borodyanka and said that Spain would not leave the Ukrainian people alone.

"Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin's war on the streets of Borodyanka. We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone," Sanchez said on Twitter Thursday.

Together with Sanchez, Borodyanka was also visited by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.