Ukrainian side to try to open humanitarian corridor from 3 settlements in Kherson region - Vereschuk

On Thursday, April 21, the Ukrainian side will try to arrange a humanitarian corridor from Kherson region, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"It concerns three settlements: the village of Vysokopillia, the village of Novovoznesenske and the village of Myroliubivka," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

In the village of Vysokopillia, the collection point is 112 Vyzvoliteliv Street (near the village council); in Novovoznesenske village - 28B Shkilna Street (near the village council), in Myroliubivka - on 82 Shevchenka Street (near the school).