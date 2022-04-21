Facts

12:35 21.04.2022

Russian occupiers isolate captured settlements, shoot volunteers - Intelligence Defense

The Russians completely isolate the occupied settlements from Ukraine, prohibiting evacuation and not allowing volunteers by shooting them, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"In particular, as of today, all the occupied settlements of Velyky Burluk district of Kharkiv region are blocked. Departure is possible only to the territory of the Russian Federation. There is an absolute ban on the delivery of humanitarian cargo from the territory controlled by Ukraine. Local residents have been warned that volunteers who are trying to deliver aid, are being shot. Recently it became known about the execution of volunteers who were coming from the village of Shevchenkove," the message said.

As of April 20, there is no mobile communication in the area. Many settlements were left without electricity. ATMs do not work, and products are sold at increased prices. There is no medical care and no supply of medicines. Roads, including dirt roads, are mined.

