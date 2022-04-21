Facts

11:25 21.04.2022

PMs of Ukraine and Ireland discuss sanctions against Russia, demining of liberated territories

PMs of Ukraine and Ireland discuss sanctions against Russia, demining of liberated territories

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Ireland Michal Martin discussed the tightening of sanctions against Russia, the press service of the Ukrainian government has reported.

During a meeting on April 20 in Shannon (Ireland), Shmyhal said that the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation must necessarily contain restrictions on Russian gas and oil. Martin, for his part, assured of Ireland's support for tough sanctions against the Russian Federation and Ukraine's membership in the EU.

The parties also touched upon the topic of demining territories. The Prime Minister of Ukraine turned to Ireland with a proposal to share the significant experience that the country has received within the framework of the UN peacekeeping force.

Shmyhal told Martin about the war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Hostomel and other cities of Ukraine, briefed his colleague on the numerous losses inflicted on infrastructure, and also stressed that the Russian Federation resorted to an artificially created energy crisis in Europe, now purposefully created a migration crisis, and the next step should be a food crisis in the world.

"Russia is bombing grain elevators to provoke a food crisis. Not only in Europe. We supply millions of tonnes of grain to African and European countries. All these steps are not only against Ukraine. These are steps against Europe, against the whole world," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He thanked Ireland and the Irish people for their all-round support for Ukraine and expressed gratitude for their support for granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership. "Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, their land and their families. We have paid a great price for our free European future. Our society is ready to become a full member of the European Union," Shmyhal said.

