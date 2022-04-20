Facts

21:18 20.04.2022

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

In the coming days and weeks, the EU will be able to clarify the exact nature of the support it can provide to Ukraine in the reconstruction, said the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"I can assure you that the EU will be on your side in order to rebuild the country. We discussed today very strategic and interesting ideas, very operational and concrete ideas in order to accelerate the process. I am optimistic that in the following days and weeks we will be able to clarify the exact nature of the support we will able to provide in order to succeed when we discuss the rebuilding of the country and the investments that are needed in infrastructure, in the different fields," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In addition, the President of the European Council said the EU will do everything possible to support Ukraine and ensure its victory in the war.

"I want to tell you that I am and we are extremely impressed by your personal leadership. And your personal leadership is also showing the bravery and the courage of the people of Ukraine. You are not alone, we are with you and do everything which is possible to support you and to ensure that Ukraine will win the war," Michel said, addressing Zelensky.

