Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

An international group of experts, created on the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who analyze the real impact of the sanctions restrictions applied against Russia, will present the Action Plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The plan will be presented on Wednesday, April 20, by the co-chairs of the expert group, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, former National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, Ambassador Michael McFaul, the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

"This document contains recommendations for the international democratic community on a set of further economic measures aimed at forcing the Russian leadership to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to maximize the cost of aggression for Russia," the office said.

It is noted that the plan is focused on ten key areas of sanctions policy, including the recognition of Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism, and the armed forces of Russia as a terrorist organization, a complete ban on Russian energy exports, expansion of sanctions against the financial sector of Russia and Belarus, strengthening of transport and insurance sanctions, as well as the expansion and strengthening of trade embargoes and personal sanctions.

The plan also notes the importance of introducing secondary sanctions and synchronizing the efforts of the countries of the democratic world in the sanctions policy.

"This document will become the basis for our government's further work to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. We will offer our partners this list as a basis for coordinating the imposition of sanctions. By the way, the document contains a provision on the synchronization of sanctions pressure from democratic countries," Yermak said.

He expressed his gratitude to the expert group for its high efficiency and encouraged to continue the work.

"We need a quick implementation of all the proposed proposals and a thorough assessment of their effectiveness," Yermak said.