Facts

18:47 20.04.2022

Ukraine proposes to Energy Community tougher sanctions against Russia, set of measures for energy independence from aggressor

2 min read

Ukraine, chairing the Energy Community in 2022, during the 63rd meeting of its permanent high-level group in Vienna, proposed to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector and take a comprehensive approach to achieving Europe's energy independence from the energy of the aggressor country, the Ministry of Energy said.

"Some of the proposed steps include replacing Russian hydrocarbons with supplies from other sources, including increasing the use of liquefied natural gas and oil tanker supplies, agreeing a nine-month deadline for refusing Russian oil, which will give suppliers from other countries the opportunity to enter into contracts with European customers and increase production, as well as phasing out Russian nuclear fuel," the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the report, Yaroslav Demchenkov, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration, who took part in the meeting, also noted the expediency of applying the "Iranian model" of sanctions against gas transported to Europe via pipelines. This model assumes that payment for the resource will be kept on special European accounts until Russia stops aggression and compensates for the losses.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy noted that during the meeting, a new package of EU acts was considered for adoption in the Energy Community, covering a number of market and system grid codes regarding the rules for the functioning of electricity markets and their coupling, requirements and fundamentals for managing energy systems.

A number of delegated EU regulations on energy labeling were also considered and certain aspects of the implementation of the Energy Community roadmap for decarbonization were discussed, including issues of an emissions trading system and monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, the report specifies.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

Health Ministry refuses purchase of COVID vaccines due to war - Liashko

Ukrainian, Israeli Defense Ministers discuss threats to Ukraine, importance of humanitarian aid from Israeli side

Polish Institute of National Remembrance announces dismantling of three Soviet monuments

Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD