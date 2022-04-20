Ukraine proposes to Energy Community tougher sanctions against Russia, set of measures for energy independence from aggressor

Ukraine, chairing the Energy Community in 2022, during the 63rd meeting of its permanent high-level group in Vienna, proposed to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy sector and take a comprehensive approach to achieving Europe's energy independence from the energy of the aggressor country, the Ministry of Energy said.

"Some of the proposed steps include replacing Russian hydrocarbons with supplies from other sources, including increasing the use of liquefied natural gas and oil tanker supplies, agreeing a nine-month deadline for refusing Russian oil, which will give suppliers from other countries the opportunity to enter into contracts with European customers and increase production, as well as phasing out Russian nuclear fuel," the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the report, Yaroslav Demchenkov, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration, who took part in the meeting, also noted the expediency of applying the "Iranian model" of sanctions against gas transported to Europe via pipelines. This model assumes that payment for the resource will be kept on special European accounts until Russia stops aggression and compensates for the losses.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy noted that during the meeting, a new package of EU acts was considered for adoption in the Energy Community, covering a number of market and system grid codes regarding the rules for the functioning of electricity markets and their coupling, requirements and fundamentals for managing energy systems.

A number of delegated EU regulations on energy labeling were also considered and certain aspects of the implementation of the Energy Community roadmap for decarbonization were discussed, including issues of an emissions trading system and monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions, the report specifies.