Court okays special investigation against ex-MP Kyva – PGO

With the participation of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO), the court granted permission for a special pretrial investigation against former MP Illia Kyva, the press service of the PGO reported on Wednesday.

It is noted that Kyva is currently on the international wanted list and is suspected of public calls for a violent change of power, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, high treason and propaganda of war (Part 3 of Article 10). Part 3 of Article 110, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 436, Part 2 of Article 436-1 Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, the former MP, while on the territory of the aggressor state, took part in one of the propaganda shows on Russian television. He publicly called on the top leadership of the Russian Federation to forcibly change the constitutional order and seize state power in Ukraine. The suspect offered to physically eliminate the President of Ukraine and other state officials, and also publicly called for an aggressive war on the territory of our country," the message published on the Telegram says.

It clarifies that the pretrial investigation of criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

At the same time, the name of the suspect is not indicated in the text of the message, but the publication is accompanied by a photo of the former MP from the parliamentary faction of the political party Opposition Platform – For Life Illia Kyva.

As reported, on March 15, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Illia Kyva, a member of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party, of the powers of an MP.