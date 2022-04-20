Facts

14:12 20.04.2022

Germany promises Ukrainian military assistance in instruction, maintenance

1 min read
Germany promises Ukrainian military assistance in instruction, maintenance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised that Germany will help Ukraine with military instruction and maintenance of military equipment.

"While other partners supply artillery, we will help with training and maintenance [of military equipment]," the minister said at a press conference in Lithuania on Wednesday.

She said that the German government, "according to the Bundeswehr, can no longer supply weapons from its own reserves," so it plans to turn to the industry for the supply of spare parts and "further material."

In addition, Germany intends to appeal to NATO partners who have "Soviet-style weapons" that can be supplied to Ukraine, the Foreign Minister said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

LATEST

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Court okays special investigation against ex-MP Kyva – PGO

Resuming supply of electricity, gas, water in Popasna, Rubizhne impossible until end of war

Head of State Forest Resources Agency urges Ukrainians not to visit forests in areas of recent hostilities

Kuleba, Bulgarian President discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine, development in Black Sea region

Enemy focuses its main efforts on capture of Mariupol – AFU General Staff

President of European Council visits Borodyanka

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

Coordinating meeting of Joint Investigation Group on war crimes of Russia in Ukraine takes place in Eurojust

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD