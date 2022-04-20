Germany promises Ukrainian military assistance in instruction, maintenance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised that Germany will help Ukraine with military instruction and maintenance of military equipment.

"While other partners supply artillery, we will help with training and maintenance [of military equipment]," the minister said at a press conference in Lithuania on Wednesday.

She said that the German government, "according to the Bundeswehr, can no longer supply weapons from its own reserves," so it plans to turn to the industry for the supply of spare parts and "further material."

In addition, Germany intends to appeal to NATO partners who have "Soviet-style weapons" that can be supplied to Ukraine, the Foreign Minister said.