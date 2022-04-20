Resuming supply of electricity, gas, water in Popasna, Rubizhne impossible until end of war

Energy, gas and water supply will not be restored in the cities of Popasna, Rubizhne and part of the villages of Hirske community, Luhansk region, until the end of Russian invasion of Ukraine, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"Light, gas and water supply can no longer be restored in Popasna, Rubizhne, part of the villages of Hirske community, controlled by Ukraine - the infrastructure there is almost destroyed. They cannot be repaired until the end of hostilities," Haidai wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, it is now impossible to calculate the infrastructure damage in cities and villages where the equipment of the enemy army is located. "The Russians destroy substations and pumping stations, seize settlements, and then cannot repair anything there. Russian World deprives local residents of gas, water and electricity - they live for a month and a half like most Russians do all their lives. Yes, yesterday the enemy damaged a high-voltage line with a voltage of 300 kV. The accident is quite serious - the light was lost in more than 200 temporarily occupied settlements," the head of the regional administration said.

At the same time, Haidai noted that in other settlements of Luhansk region, emergency teams "are gradually repairing something."

"They work in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk and Novodruzhesk, where the gas pipeline was interrupted at night. They return light to the houses of other cities and villages. They reduced the number of blackouts by almost 4,000 subscribers per day. This means that this number of families have electricity again," he said.

According to the head of the regional administration, 38 settlements (109,173 consumers) remain without gas supply - 30 completely and eight partially, 34 settlements are de-energized - 21 completely and 13 partially, some 104,343 consumers are left without electricity.

"There is no water supply in Rubizhne, Popasna, and partly in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Settlements supplied by Popasna District Vodokanal are also without centralized water supply," Haidai said.