Enemy focuses its main efforts on capture of Mariupol – AFU General Staff

The aggressor focuses its main efforts on the capture of Mariupol, and the enemy is also fighting in the areas of some settlements in Donetsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In Donetsk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the area of the settlement of Maryinka. The enemy focuses its main efforts on the capture of the city of Mariupol, continues its assault operations in the area of the Azovstal plant. The enemy is fighting in the area of the settlements of Velyka Novoselka, Rivnopol and Storozheve," reads a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The aggressor did not commit any active actions in Volyn, Polissia and Siverske directions.

In Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues the partial blockade of Kharkiv and the shelling of the city.

In Izium direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Sulyhivka, Dybrivne.

In Donetsk and Tavrycheske directions, the occupiers continue to conduct military operations in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna, Torske and Zelena Dolyna, shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops. Also, the aggressor is regrouping in order to further advance in the direction of Lyman settlement.

"The enemy is trying to make an offensive in order to advance deep into the settlement of Popasna. About 130 wounded enemy servicemen were taken to the local hospital in Novoaidar after the attempts of the assault by the Russian occupiers in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. The exact number is currently being specified," the General Staff reports.

In Pivdenny Bug direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and is fighting in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka.

"In the future, the Russian occupiers will continue to exert a fiery influence on the positions of our troops and conduct military operations in order to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region. Due to heavy losses, the occupiers withdrew the battalion tactical group of the 237th Tank Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District from Kharkiv region to the point of permanent deployment (Soloty settlement of Belgorod region) to restore combat capability," the General Staff said in a statement.