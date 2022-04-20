Facts

12:52 20.04.2022

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

A humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol besieged by Russian troops will work on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of temporarily occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We managed to agree on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly in advance. Gathering in Mariupol today, April 20, from 14:00 at the intersection of Taganrozka and 130th Taganrozka division streets. The column will move along the route: Mariupol-Mangush-Berdyansk-Tokmak-Orikhove-Zaporizhia," Vereschuk wrote on the Telegram.

She clarified that "given the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the operation of the corridor."

"I ask you to follow the relevant official messages. We will make every effort to make everything work properly," the minister stressed.

She added that the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol is the only corridor that has been agreed for Wednesday. "Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, it is in this direction that we will focus our efforts today," Vereschuk summed up.

