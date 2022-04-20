Employees of Feldman Ecopark, who went missing in early March, found dead

Two employees of the Feldman Ecopark (Kharkiv region), who helped feed the animals and went missing in early March, have been found dead.

"We have been searching for them for a long time, connected law enforcement officers, hoped to the last that the irreparable had not happened and they were able to survive. But yesterday we received confirmation that their bodies were found. Our guys were shot by enemies, and the bodies were barricaded in the utility room," the Feldman Ecopark's Facebook page says.

"Bright memory to these wonderful courageous people, sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. We believe that the inhumans who committed this will definitely be punished!" the message reads.

As reported, after the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Feldman Ecopark was repeatedly shelled, as a result of which three employees and part of the animals were killed.

On April 5, the Feldman Ecopark reported that as a result of massive shelling and bombing by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, its infrastructure and many aviaries were destroyed, therefore, employees do not exclude the possibility of euthanizing large predators (lions, tigers, bears) so that those who found themselves free after another shelling would not go towards Kharkiv or other settlements. In addition, the Feldman Ecopark stated the need for urgent evacuation of other surviving animals.

In the evening of the same day, Oleksandr Feldman said that many people offered their help both from Kharkiv and other cities of Ukraine and from abroad and, despite the shelling, large predators began to be taken out of the ecopark.

Before the war, the Feldman Ecopark collection numbered more than 300 species of animals.