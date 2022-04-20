Facts

11:03 20.04.2022

Invaders shell 12 towns, villages in Donetsk region in day - National Police

1 min read
The invaders shelled 12 settlements of Donetsk region over the past day, the police documented the war crimes of the Russian Federation, according to the page of the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram.

"As a result of the strikes, civilians were killed, there are wounded. At least 30 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, enterprises, shops, a railway line," the report says.

The cities of Mariupol, Avdiyivka, Novohrodivka and the village of Orlovka in Pokrovsky district, the cities of Vuhledar, Maryiynka and the town of Blahodatne in Volnovakha district, the cities of Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, the villages of Rubtsi and Pryvillia in Kramatorsk district, and the city of Toretsk were subjected to shelling.

"The enemy fired at the civilian population with missiles from Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, heavy artillery," the report says.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

