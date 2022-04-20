Facts

10:51 20.04.2022

Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

2 min read
Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured –

More than 578 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full–scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of April 20, the official number of dead children has not changed – 205, the number of wounded has increased - 373, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said on its Telegram channel.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region – 118, Kyiv – 108, Kharkiv – 91, Chernihiv – 57, Kherson – 43, Mykolaiv – 40, Luhansk – 36, Zaporizhia – 25, in Kyiv – 16, Sumy region – 16, Zhytomyr – 15.

It became known that on March 15, in the village of Stara Buda, Buchansky district, Kyiv region, as a result of the shelling of a family's apartment building, two children aged 6 and 8 were injured, who were forcibly transported to Mozyr (Belarus) by the Russian military on the same day.

On April 18, a 16-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of shelling of a residential area in the village of Berestove in Bakhmutsky district of Donetsk region.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, 99 of them were completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General's Office also noted.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Ukraine receives from partners spare parts, components for repair of existing aircraft, no transfer of combat aircraft

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

Weapons supplied by partners to save lives of thousands of people – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Court okays special investigation against ex-MP Kyva – PGO

Germany promises Ukrainian military assistance in instruction, maintenance

Resuming supply of electricity, gas, water in Popasna, Rubizhne impossible until end of war

Head of State Forest Resources Agency urges Ukrainians not to visit forests in areas of recent hostilities

Kuleba, Bulgarian President discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine, development in Black Sea region

Enemy focuses its main efforts on capture of Mariupol – AFU General Staff

President of European Council visits Borodyanka

Humanitarian corridor agreed for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wed – Vereschuk

Allies discuss possible guarantees of Ukraine's security after war

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD