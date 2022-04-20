Some 205 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian, 373 injured

More than 578 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full–scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of April 20, the official number of dead children has not changed – 205, the number of wounded has increased - 373, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said on its Telegram channel.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region – 118, Kyiv – 108, Kharkiv – 91, Chernihiv – 57, Kherson – 43, Mykolaiv – 40, Luhansk – 36, Zaporizhia – 25, in Kyiv – 16, Sumy region – 16, Zhytomyr – 15.

It became known that on March 15, in the village of Stara Buda, Buchansky district, Kyiv region, as a result of the shelling of a family's apartment building, two children aged 6 and 8 were injured, who were forcibly transported to Mozyr (Belarus) by the Russian military on the same day.

On April 18, a 16-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of shelling of a residential area in the village of Berestove in Bakhmutsky district of Donetsk region.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, 99 of them were completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General's Office also noted.