Marine commander asks world leaders to take people out of Mariupol - video message

Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Volynsky has called on foreign states to carry out the procedure for removing military and civilians from their besieged city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, to a safe place.

"We appeal to world leaders to help us. We are asking to apply the extraction procedure to us and take us to the territory of a third state," Volynsky said in a video message posted by journalist Natalia Nahorna on Facebook on Wednesday night.

According to him, together with Mariupol military garrison there are more than 500 wounded soldiers and "hundreds of civilians, among whom there are women and children."

At the same time, the brigade commander stressed that "this may be our last appeal," since the garrison "may have only a few days or hours left." "The enemy's grouping exaggerates us tenfold. They have dominance in the air, in artillery, in groups operating on land, in equipment and tanks. We are defending at one facility, at the factory, where the military of the Mariupol garrison and civilians trapped in the war are located," he said.

"We ask you to provide us with security on the territory of a third state," Volynsky summed up.