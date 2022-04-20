NATO, EU leaders declare continued support for Ukraine

The leaders of the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union have announced their intention to continue humanitarian, financial and military support to Ukraine.

They made the relevant statements following a video conference on Tuesday.

Thus, Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson said that Ukraine needs to more artillery weapons.

"This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them… in addition to many other forms of support," Johnson told lawmakers.

He said that during the call with U.S. President Joe Biden he proposed to "strengthen and fortify Ukraine to the point where Russia will never dare to invade again".

In turn, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that during the conference the need for further humanitarian, financial and military aid to Ukraine was discussed, and that The EU will develop Ukraine Solidarity Fund for immediate support and reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine.

At the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU plans to further tighten sanctions against Russia and increase financial and security assistance to Ukraine.

"World leaders firmly stand together in support of Ukraine. We will further tighten our sanctions against Russia and step up financial and security assistance for Ukraine. Thank you the President of the United States for convening this important call," Von der Leyen said on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, "the leaders condemned Russia's current assault along the front line in eastern Ukraine, including with heavy shelling which is causing even greater human suffering."

"The leaders stressed that President Putin must end the war immediately, and they agreed on the importance of imposing even higher costs on Moscow until he does so. The Secretary General updated his colleagues on work to reinforce NATO's deterrence and defence, stressing that NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies. He also briefed the other leaders on Allies' work to provide Ukraine with further military, economic, and humanitarian aid," NATO said in a press release posted on its website.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany is studying the list of weapons requested by Ukraine and plans to "find out what can be supplied quickly." "The lists include anti-tank weapons and air defense weapons," Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday following a video conference.

According to him, weapons that the Ukrainian army already knows how to use should be supplied. At the same time, the chancellor stressed that the possibilities of the FRG to supply arms were "almost exhausted." Scholz also said that NATO would not interfere in the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, during the call, the issue of diversifying energy supplies to reduce the dependence of Western countries on Russia was also discussed.

Participants in the conversation said that they are ready to work on diversifying supplies, thus reducing dependence on Russian supplies, Rome said in a press release following the video conference.

The leaders of the United States, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Japan, Poland, Romania, as well as the leaders of the EU and NATO Secretary General joined the call.