09:53 20.04.2022

Dutch and Belgian PMs believe EU should lead restoration of Ukraine

According to heads of government of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and Belgium Alexander De Croo, the European Union should play a leading role in the restoration of Ukraine after the hostilities, European media reported on Tuesday following the meeting of the two prime ministers.

Rutte said that the he restoration (of Ukraine) may be an opportunity to help it in the fight against corruption, in ensuring greater freedom of the press, in strengthening the rule of law.

According to De Croo, if the EU leads the restoration of Ukraine, this phase can be used to help the country in its European aspirations.

At the same time, both prime Ministers believe that the European Commission should prepare specific proposals.

The media note that the European Commission is currently studying the prospect of creating a fund that would help finance the restoration of Ukraine.

