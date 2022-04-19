Russia preparing mass provocations in Kherson region, plans to blame AFU for them

Russia is preparing mass provocations in Kherson region and plans to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for them, Captain of the first rank, Head of the joint coordinating press center for the Security and Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"We know that not only propaganda work is being carried out, but mass provocations are also being prepared, which will be timed to coincide with the pseudo-referendum that the occupiers dream of holding in Kherson region. They are rolling out their equipment in order to arrange it for firing, in which blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Tuesday.

She said Ukraine is pursuing an information policy so that the population of Kherson region and even the occupied territories, where broadcasting and communications are jammed, receive reliable information about the positions of Ukrainian troops.

"The situation is really tense, as the enemy is pulling up his forces and wants to gain a foothold in those positions that he already has, and dreams of advancing in our region, across Kherson region, to the borders of Mykolaiv region, to regain lost positions. But we are not giving up, our forces are holding the cleared territory in the appropriate political and psychological hygiene and hold their positions. Kherson region is covered with explosions, you can hear the operation of multiple missile launchers, artillery explosions," Humeniuk said.

The head of the joint coordinating press center said that on the night of Tuesday, two installations of Russian multiple missile launchers were destroyed, which, among other things, attacked Mykolaiv.

"Unfortunately, this is a very dense coating. High-explosive shells are already being used to inflict maximum damage," Humeniuk said.