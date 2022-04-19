Some 76 people return home from captivity in fifth prisoner exchange, including 60 servicemen

As a result of the fifth exchange of prisoners, some 76 citizens of Ukraine are returning home, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Today [April 19] we exchanged 60 servicemen, ten of them officers. Moreover, 16 civilians are returning home. This was the fifth exchange of prisoners. A total of 76 people," she said on Telegram.