Facts

15:40 19.04.2022

Some 76 people return home from captivity in fifth prisoner exchange, including 60 servicemen

1 min read
Some 76 people return home from captivity in fifth prisoner exchange, including 60 servicemen

As a result of the fifth exchange of prisoners, some 76 citizens of Ukraine are returning home, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Today [April 19] we exchanged 60 servicemen, ten of them officers. Moreover, 16 civilians are returning home. This was the fifth exchange of prisoners. A total of 76 people," she said on Telegram.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

LATEST

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

Russia preparing mass provocations in Kherson region, plans to blame AFU for them

UK deprives MOEX of status as recognised stock exchange

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD