Some 205 children killed due to Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

More than 572 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. In the last 24 hours, the official number of dead children has not changed - 205. The number of injured has increased to 367, the Prosecutor General’s Office has reported.

"These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the report notes.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 118, Kyiv region - 108, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 43, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 25, the capital - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

"Because of the bombardment and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed," the PGO reported.