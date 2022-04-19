Some $1 bln needed to restore destroyed houses, infrastructure in Irpin

Mayor of the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, liberated from Russian invaders, Oleksandr Markushyn, estimates the cost of restoring the destruction caused by the war in the city at $1 billion.

"According to estimates of experts and estimators engaged by Irpin Investment Council, about $850 million will be necessary to restore the destroyed or damaged housing stock of Irpin. At the same time, the cost of restoring the destroyed urban infrastructure is about $150 million. Thus, $1 billion is needed to restore the entire infrastructure of Irpin community after large-scale destruction by the occupiers," Markushyn wrote in Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, the Russian invaders destroyed and damaged more than 1,100 buildings in Irpin, including 1,060 housing and social infrastructure facilities. Destruction covered 71% of the city. Some 115 buildings were completely destroyed, 698 were significantly damaged, 187 were partially damaged. According to the UN Unosat, four educational and three healthcare institutions were damaged in Irpin.